Listen to Danzig Cover Elvis Presley on “One Night”

American heavy metal artist, Glenn Danzig, dropped his newest cover of “One Night,” originally sung by Elvis Presley. The song will be featured on Danzig’s upcoming album, Danzig Sings Elvis, which is set to release later this month on Apr. 24.

As the song starts off, the riff is familiar, yet Danzig’s metal touch too the song, adds a heavier effect to the guitar. A raw sound is emitted from the entirety of the song, as nothing feels heavily edited, giving a good live feeling.

The riff and energy of the music stays constant throughout the song. Emotion from Danzig’s voice is heard, as he is clearly not attempting to imitate Elvis, rather, he is creating his own version.

As the last verse is played, the roughness of the guitars are heightened. As he sings the last verse, the instrumentals slowly fade away, as his voice remains in the center stage, ending the song.

Earlier this year, Danzig debuted a trailer for his horror film, Verotika, which was eventually premiered in February. The movie was based on the Danzig’s line of comic books of the same name, and was released on blu-ray after the premiere.