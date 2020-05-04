Drive-In Concerts Might Be the First Phase in a Return to Shows As Coronvirus Lockdowns Ease

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 5:08 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered live music events across the world, and is expected to cost live entertainment companies over $10 billion in lost revenue as restrictions are placed on mass gatherings this summer. While states like Missouri have already opened their doors for live music events, other states like California are not expected to reopen until “therapeutics” are developed to combat the illness.

While attendees in many locations may not be able to gather as a large crowd on an individual basis in the near future, other locations have adapted the drive-in movie experience for live music events. Three different events held in Prenai, Lithuania, Aarhus, Denmark and Lafayette, Missouri, have opened up some of the first drive-in concert experiences during the quarantine.

Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer had his first drive-in concert sell out within minutes at a field in Aarhus, which was lined up with cars for the performance. Langer’s performance was transmitted to FM radios of the cars in attendance, while a Zoom call took place allowing attendees to interact with him via video conference.

In Lithuania an organization named ShowArt will be holding free drive-in concerts broadcasted via FM radio at the Palūknio airfield in Prenai throughout the month of May. The artists currently billed for the events are Saulės Kliošas, G&G Sindikatas, Happyendless and Junior A, although more will be announced in the future.

Meanwhile the Chee Weez will be performing at the Rock’n’Bowl de Lafayette in Louisiana, for a drive in concert which will be broadcast via FM radio and a giant screen in the parking lot. Attendees will be required to purchase food for their admission.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister