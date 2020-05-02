Missouri Governor Announces Concerts Can Resume Starting Monday

Home News Ariel King May 2nd, 2020 - 9:43 PM

Fans on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

The Governor of Missouri announced concerts can resume as soon as Monday, despite many health officials theorizing concerts and music festivals should be postponed until 2021. This comes as part of Governor Mike Parson’s plan to reopen the state’s economy starting May 4.

“There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” the Show Me Strong recovery plan states.

Social distancing requirements will remain in place while venues reopen, with concert venues and restaurants spacing seats and tables six feet apart. Retail stores will also be allowed to reopen with limits on how many customers allowed in. Additionally citizens are told to minimize travel as much as possible and stay home when feeling sick. Prior to reopening, most outdoor activities in Missouri, including fishing and hunting, were able to continue as normal.

While the state of Missouri will be opening, St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City are continuing shelter-in-place orders with concert venues unable to return for the foreseeable future. Additionally, concert promoters such as Live Nation and AEG will not be having events for the foreseeable future. No artists have yet announced they will be resuming shows in May.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado