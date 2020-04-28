California Governor Gavin Newsom Indicates Large Scale Events Like Concerts Cannot Begin Until Therapeutics for COVID-19 Have Been Developed

Home News Aaron Grech April 28th, 2020 - 8:13 PM

California Governor Gavin Newsom has outlined his plan to begin the gradual reopening of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed the state under a stay-at-home order. This gradual reopening will occur in four stages according to Newsom, who stated that California is currently at the first stage in the process. While Newsom has stated that the state will be gradually reopening, he indicated that large scale concerts cannot return until “therapeutics” are developed, placing them at the final stage of this reopening.

His recent comments regarding the development of these therapeutics echos his earlier statements regarding large gatherings. Newsom stated that concerts are unlikely to return this summer, until the state gets herd immunity and a vaccine.

The first stage of the reopening is defined as staying at home and flattening the curve, which includes building testing, and making sure work places are safe to return to. “We are not going back to the way things were until we get to immunity or a vaccine,” Newsom said. “We will base reopening plans on facts and data, not on ideology. Not what we want. Not what we hope.”

STAGE 1: Safety and Preparedness. This is where we are now. Staying home and flattening the curve. Building out our testing, PPE, and hospital capacity. Making our essential workplaces as safe as possible. And preparing sector-by-sector guidelines for a safe re-opening. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

The next stage includes gradually opening up “lower-risk” workplaces such as retail, manufacturing and offices, alongside some childcare services and schools. According to CNN, these re-openings are expected to be only “weeks away.”

STAGE 3: Higher Risk Workplaces Gradually re-opening some higher risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings. This will include:

-Personal care (hair salons, nail salons, gyms)

-Movie theaters

-Sports without live audiences

-In-person religious services — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

The next stage will include opening up “higher-risk” workplaces such as movie theaters, hair/nail salons, in-person religious services, and even sports without live audiences. The final stage outlined will include live audience sports, concerts and convention centers, effectively ending the stay-at-home orders which are currently in place.

I know we’re all ready for life to go back to normal. But it’s unbelievably important we re-open our economy in a scientific, thoughtful way — guided by public health. Our stores will look different. Offices will operate differently. But we will be healthier. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

