Poliça Explores an Everyday Winter Wonderland in New Video for “Steady”

Minneapolis synth-pop band Poliça just dropped their latest video for “Steady” off their recently released When We Stay Alive . The video features singer Channy Leaneagh completely bundled up moving through the winter wonderland of her hometown, dancing in both the snow-covered parks and inside her own home with her children.

“I write many a Poliça song walking through Minneapolis, bundled up while testing out melodies and words under muffling layers of wool,” Leaneagh said. “This is called northern fashion, winter life, and the image I am selling is one that likes to be warm and doesn’t pollute the earth with toxic acrylic nails and trends that end up in the garbage.”

“Steady” is a glimpse into Leaneagh’s world as a single parent, and her reflecting on motherhood, with soft acoustic guitar, calming synths, and rhythmic beats complimenting Leaneagh’s passionate vocals.

Now I know I’m grown cuz I’m all alone

Don’t got no one to call to drive me home,

Cuz I’m home

Babes are in bed, honey gonna sleep it off

when he’s dead

I do it for them, I do it all cuz I can

Poliça kicks off a massive European and North American Tour Thursday with a show at London’s Banquet Records, and finishing at Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, IA, May 2.

Poliça Tour Dates:

02/06 – London, UK – Banquet Records outstore, St John’s Church, Kingston

02/07 – Bristol, UK – Thekla* SOLD OUT

02/08 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla*

02/10 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes*

02/11 – London, UK – Village Underground* SOLD OUT

02/12 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2*

02/14 – Paris, France – La Maroquinerie†

02/15 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique/Orangerie†

02/16 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom†

02/18 – Cologne, Germany – Artheatre†

02/19 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan†

02/21 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee†

02/22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktkyrkan†

02/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Little Vega†

02/25 – Berlin, Germany – Columbia Theatre†

02/27 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka†

02/28 – Vienna, Austria – WUK†

02/29 – Munich, Germany – Hansa 39†

03/01 – Milan, Italy – Santeria†

03/03 – Barcelona, Spain – La Nau†

03/04 – Madrid, Spain – Caracol†

03/05 – Porto, Portugal, Casa Da Musica†

03/19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon^

03/20 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall^

03/21 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx^

03/23 – Toronto, OH – Horseshoe Tavern^

03/24 – Montreal, QB – Bar Le Ritz^

03/25 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall^

03/27 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall^

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer^

03/29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club^

03/31 – Columbus, OH – The Basement^

04/01 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway^

04/02 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn^

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue^

04/16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre^

04/17 – Vancouver, BC – Venue^

04/18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom^

04/20 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s^

04/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore^

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom^

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister^

04/27 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn^

04/28 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co^

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St^

04/30 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck^

05/01 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room^

05/02 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews^

* – with Warm Digits

†- with Dustin Zahn

^ – with Wilsen

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat