Poliça Postpones 2020 US Tour Dates Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Polica postpone their 2020 US Tour dates through April 2, due to the coronovirus pandemic. They shared a message via Instagram, stating, “We are heartbroken to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty of this new illness we are postponing our US tour from March 19th-April 2nd. We will reschedule and inform you of the new dates as soon as possible. Most importantly our hearts and support go out to those who are struggling or have lost loved ones to this horrible illness! Our hearts also go out to everyone who works in industries affected by this pandemic. To the nurses and doctors caring for the sick to all those who have lost all their Spring and Summer income and work they had been preparing for and depending on. I hope all of you reach out to your family, friends and community to support each other in this time; even if it’s remotely. Much love to all of you from all of us in the Poliça family.”

Poliça released their studio album, When We Stay Alive earlier this year. Tegan and Sara also had a major release in 2019 with their studio album Hey, I’m Just Like You. The band has been touring Europe in February 2020 with stops in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Italy and Portugal. They were set to embark on March 19 in the United States, kicking off at the High Noon Saloon in Madison, Wisconsin, however the tour has been canceled through April 2, 2020.

Polica US Tour Dates:

03/19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon^

03/20 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall^

03/21 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx^

03/23 – Toronto, OH – Horseshoe Tavern^

03/24 – Montreal, QB – Bar Le Ritz^

03/25 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall^

03/27 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall^

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer^

03/29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club^

03/31 – Columbus, OH – The Basement^

04/01 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway^

04/02 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn^

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue^

04/16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre^

04/17 – Vancouver, BC – Venue^

04/18 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom^

04/20 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s^

04/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore^

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom^

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister^

04/27 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn^

04/28 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co^

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St^

04/30 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck^

05/01 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room^

05/02 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews^

* – with Warm Digits

†- with Dustin Zahn

^ – with Wilsen

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat