Hatebreed Announced Spring 2020 Monsters of Mosh Tour Dates with Creeping Death and After the Burial

Metalcore band Hatebreed have announced a spring 2020 tour called the Monsters of Mosh Tour with support from acts such as Creeping Death and After the Burial, Havok, Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit for a King. The first leg of this tour will kick off at the Granite State Music Hall in Laconia, New Hampshire on May 1st and will continue until September 17th when it will wrap up at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Hatebreed recently revealed their latest single “When The Blade Drops” earlier this year, which served as their first single release in four years. The band will be working on a new studio album which is expected to be released some time this year.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come and we’re definitely going hard on this one,” the band;s frontman Jamey Jasta stated in a press release. “The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can’t wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt.”

Creeping Death released their most recent studio album Wretched Illusions last year, which was noted for its death metal oriented sound. The band are relatively new on the scene, however they have had endorsements by veteran groups such as Power Trip.

After The Burial released their latest studio album Evergreen last year as well. This was their second release following the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.

Parkway Drive recently held a tour with metalcore band Killswitch Engage.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz