Sara Bareilles Announces Full Recovery From Coronavirus

Peter Mann April 5th, 2020 - 4:55 PM

The Eureka, California-based singer, songwriter and actress, Sara Bareilles, confirmed having a “very mild” case of the coronavirus and is now fully recovered, according to CNN. The broadway Waitress star shared an Instagram post in regards to her full recovery and being fortunate to do so in these trying times.

“I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,” she said on Instagram, adding, “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do.”

As previously reported in the aforementioned article on CNN, Bareilles started the top of the year, “…starring in London’s West End production of ‘Waitress.’ The show went dark March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.” Bareilles has recorded a total of six full length studio albums including her 2004 independently produced debut Careful Confessions, which was reissued in 2008 off the strength of her breakout successful 2007 sophomore album, Little Voice. From there, Bareilles followed up with her third studio album 2010’s Kaleidoscope Heart, followed by her fourth full length studio album 2013’s The Blessed Unrest. Her 2015 effort, What’s Inside: Songs from Waitress, was inspired by her writing the music and lyrics for the broadway musical based on the 2007 feature film, Waitress starring Keri Russell written by Adrienne Shelly. Bareilles’ latest musical offering was last year’s Amidst The Chaos.

Bareilles joins high profile celebrities who have recently chronicled their personal accounts with the coronavirus flu, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Anthony Cohen. These aforementioned incidents are coping with healing from the virus, while other cases have proven fatal. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “New Orleans jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis has died at 85 from complications from COVID-19. The jazz pianist and educator was the father of renowned musicians Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis.” Famous songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away Thursday, April 2 due to complications with coronavirus at the age of 52. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Known for his great contribution as the co-founder for the American rock band, Fountains of Wayne, Adam Schlesinger, has died at the age of 52, on Apr. 1, due to COVID-19 complications. On top of his work in the band, Schlesinger is celebrated as an award-winning songwriter for film, television and radio.”