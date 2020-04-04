Christopher Cross Announces He’s Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says It’s “Possibly The Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had”

Home News Aaron Grech April 4th, 2020 - 11:59 PM

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, calling the condition “possibly one of the worst illnesses” he has ever experienced. The performer posted about his recent diagnosis on Facebook, where he also responded to people spreading misinformation regarding the disease. He also linked to a CDC page detailing the virus.

“Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Cross wrote. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

Organizations such as the United Nations have been combating the spread of misinformation about the virus, which has been spread across social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Some of this misinformation is branding the condition as a “hoax,” among other conspiracy theories.

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a “hoax” or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” he elaborated.

Cross is best known for his soft rock music, which has been played in films such as the 1981 classic Arthur, with “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).” That theme won the performer the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 1981.

The performer has released a total of 15 studio albums since his self-titled debut album back in 1979. His most recent album, Take Me As I Am, was released in 2017. Check out our review of Cross alongside Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald for the Monsters of Yacht Rock show.