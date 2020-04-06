Danzig Sings Elvis Shows Postponed to Late Summer 2020 Due to California Shelter In Place Orders

Home News Aaron Grech April 6th, 2020 - 12:01 PM

The former Misfits frontman and prominent metal performer Glenn Danzig will be releasing his Elvis Presley cover album on April 17th, which was supposed to be followed by a spring tour. The tour however, like many others has been postponed until “either late June or July,” according to a post made by the performer on his Facebook page, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“As per the Governor of California there can be no public gatherings until further notice. Both “DANZIG sings ELVIS” performances for L.A. & S.F. will be rescheduled for either late June or July,” his statement reads. “Please hang on to your tickets if you still wish to attend these 2 ‘Sold Out’ performances.”

Danzig recently wrapped up a slew of performances last year across the Untied States as part of The Original Misfits, which featured the group’s original founding members Danzig, Jerry Only and Paul Caiafa, better known as Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein. The band performed at various stadiums across the country, which included a high energy performance at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles last July. Check out our review of the show here.

The frontman recently sued the book publisher Abrams after they published the 2019 book Scream With Me: The Enduring Legacy of the Misfits. His complaint argues that the book “is rife with large-scale, repeated, and unlicensed reproductions of Misfits A.D. intellectual property,” which they argued “mislead consumers” to believe that the band had endorsed the book. This infringement allegation also included the books use of their famous skull logo.