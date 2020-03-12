Misfits Suing Book Publisher Over Use of Fiend Skull Logo on 2019 Book

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 12:12 PM

The Misfits have sued the publisher Abrams, due to the publication of the 2019 book Scream With Me: The Enduring Legacy of the Misfits, which they allege violates the group’s intellectual property, including the addition of their famous skull logo on the cover of the book. This lawsuit was filed via Misfits A.D., a limited-liability company (LLC) created by the band’s members Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only.

Their complaint argues that the book “is rife with large-scale, repeated, and unlicensed reproductions of Misfits A.D. intellectual property” which the lawsuit states is being used to “mislead consumers” to believe that the works has been “approved by, or is associated with, Misfits A.D.”

“The MISFITS’ copyrighted artwork is an integral part of the band’s extensive and highly successful line of officially licensed merchandise and its world famous lifestyle brand,” their complaint continued. “In addition, the named authors of the infringing photo book have been falsely affiliating themselves with the MISFITS in connection with advertising and promoting the publication and release of the book, further harming Misfits A.D.”

The band had previously sent a cease-and-desist letter to the publisher, to prevent the sale, promotion or advertisment of this biography. Their suit alleges that the publisher received permission to use the forewords, interviews, quotes and some photographs for the project, but they also allege that the publisher denied needing approval to use the logo.

While the band filed this lawsuit, it should be noted that the group are known for using various horror imagery in their merchandise and music, which has a variety of influences from media such as classic horror films.

