Ed O’Brien Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Ashwin Chary February 24th, 2020 - 7:16 PM

Known for his great contribution as a guitarist for the English rock band Radiohead, Ed O’Brien has announced his Summer 2020 tour dates. The tour will kick off in late May, one month after the release of his debut album, Earth.

O’Brien is set to tour for 12 days, covering venues in the United States and Canada to promote the upcoming album, his first stop on tour will be in Minneapolis, MN, at the First Avenue, on May 26. O’Brien will finish off his tour in Los Angeles, CA, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, on Jun. 15

O’Brien’s debut album is set to release on Apr. 17. His album will feature nine song, with a total playtime length of 45 minutes and 59 seconds.

Earlier this month, O’Brien played at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, in Los Angeles, CA. The audience members had the opportunity to listen to most of his upcoming album.

O’Brien is also set to perform at the Newport Folk Festival, alongside Big Thief, Hawktail, Yola and many more. The festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park, in Newport, RI, from Jul. 31-Aug. 2.

Ed O’Brien Summer 2020 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05/27 – Chicago, IL – Metro

05/29 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

05/30 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

05/31 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

06/02 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

06/04 – Boston, MA – Royale

06/05 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/06 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

06/11 – Washington, DC – The 9:30 Club

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva