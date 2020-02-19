Pearl Jam Release Animated Video for Peppy New Song “Superblood Wolfmoon”

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 1:42 PM

Alternative rock band Pearl Jam has debuted a new animated music video for their song “Superblood Wolfmoon,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album release Gigaton . This video was created by animator Keith Ross,who runs the Instagram account @TinyConcert, which showcases short music videos he created with a ballpoint pen.

“Superblood Wolfmoon” opens up with a shot of the moon, before going into images of the band performing the song. This video is simplistic, featuring Ross’ signature ball-point pen animated style. The song is a straightforward alternative rock track with catchy guitar hooks and Vedder’s signature vocal delivery.

The song was evetnually teased through an augmented-reality experience, which allowed users to hear the song if they pointed their camera at images of the moon. This upcoming project will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

This latest release follows “Dance of The Clairvoyants“, which showed the band tackle a more funk and indie rock oriented approach to their sound. The upcoming album will be the band’s first since the release of Lightning Bolt back in 2013, although the group released several holiday themed songs in 2019 titled “The 12 Days of Pearl Jam.”

“Making this record was a long journey,” Mike McCready, lead guitarist and co-founder of Pearl Jam, explains. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried