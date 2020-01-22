Pearl Jam Release Restrained New Song “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Alternative rock icons Pearl Jam have released the first single from their upcoming album Gigaton titled “Dance of the Clairvoyants.” This upcoming album will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, and will be followed by a spring North American tour.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants” takes a more funky and indie rock route with rhythmic percussion, a funky bassline and jumpy guitar chords complimented with brass instrumentation. These elements create an eclectic blend between more modern pop elements and the alternative rock sounds that Pearl Jam are known for. The band’s lead singer Eddie Vedder mixes up his sound and takes inspiration from more modern groups such as Bastille with his vocal delivery.

“‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern,” band member Jeff Ament explained. ” Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

This will be the band’s first full length studio album in seven years since the release of their previous studio album titled Lightning Bolt. The band released a series of Christmas songs last month for the holidays.

“Making this record was a long journey,” Mike McCready, the band’s lead guitarist explained. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried