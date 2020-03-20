Two Attendees at CRSSD Festival 2020 Test Positive for Coronavirus

Home News Drew Feinerman March 20th, 2020 - 1:29 PM

Two attendees of the CRSSD Festival, which took place on the weekend of March 7th and 8th at Waterfront Park in San Diego have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Billboard. The festival goers received the test results back this past Tuesday after attending the EDM festival.

CRSSD is one of the country’s largest EDM festivals, rivaling that of Ultra and Governor’s Ball. The festival featured Gesaffelstein, Rüfüs Du Sol, Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Charlotte de Witte, as well as other notable names in EDM.

The news is definietly concerning, and it shows why cancellations and postponements of other big festivals such as Coachella, SXSW, Ultra, and Bonnaroo, were important decisions for the sake of public health. Some 15,000 attendees of the festival have been informed of the two individuals who tested positive, and they are believed to have contracted the virus sometime before the festival.

As the coronavirus continues to develop, more artists and festivals will be faced with tough decisions to make in regards to touring and live shows. While postponing and cancelling shows and festivals is certainly a positive decision for the sake of public health, many touring musicians and artists have been hit hard economically due to the virus, and as of now it seems likely that only more concerts and festivals will have to be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus.