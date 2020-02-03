Bauhaus Announces New Reunion Shows in Dallas and Chicago

Home News Luke Hanson February 3rd, 2020 - 9:22 PM

English goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have announced additional reunion shows in Dallas and Chicago to cap their upcoming world tour. Per the band’s website, tickets for the added shows go on sale February 5 at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Formed in 1978, the band initially broke up in 1983 before reuniting for a tour in 1998 and again from 2005 to 2008, releasing their fifth and final studio album, Go Away White, in 2008. The band reunited for the first time in over a decade in late 2019, with the original lineup of Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J playing two shows in November and one in December at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The “Godfathers of Goth” were hugely influential despite having a fairly brief initial run. Their eclectic style featured elements of punk, glam, psychedelic and experimental rock, metal and even reggae. Collectively, they developed a gloomy, post-punk sound that would come to be defined as goth rock. Their reach in music is beyond vast, with artists from Tool to Marilyn Manson to Moby citing Bauhaus as a guiding musical influence. Their first single, the nine-and-a-half minute “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” is considered to be the first goth rock song.

The upcoming eight-concert global reunion tour begins April 8 in London followed by other international shows in Mexico City, Barcelona and Athens. The tour ends with three US stops: June 26 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, July 23 at The Bomb Factory in Dall and July 25 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva