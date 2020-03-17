Morrissey Played a Show in London Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak, Plays The Smiths’ “London” for the First Time in 13 Years

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Despite numerous concerts and music festivals getting cancelled worldwide due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, singer-songwriter and former Smiths frontman Morrissey performed a show in London on Saturday night. The performance took place at the SSE Arena, and also served as the first time that the performed played the track “London” in over 13 years.

Most of the other performances in the city were cancelled due to the epidemic. Morrissey was scheduled to perform at the Hammerstein Ballroom and Apollo Theater this week in the Untied States, although both of the performances have been put on hold. Morrissey is set to headline the 1980’s styled festival Cruel World in California at the beginning of May, although it is unknown if this event will be postponed.

During his London performance Morrissey, who is known for making controversial comments, performed “London” against a backdrop containing an edited picture of his 2004 album release You Are The Quarry. The picture had the caption You Are The Quarantined, as a play on the album, while a face mask was draped over the iconic image of the singer.

The performer is scheduled to host a Las Vegas residency this summer and will also be releasing a new album titled I Am Not A Dog on A Chain.

The performer has recently attracted controversy over his support for the far-right For Britain party. He also had a couple of protesters removed from a concert in Portland, Oregon, who were protesting against his support for the political party.