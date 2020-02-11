Cruel World Festival Announces ’80s-Centric Inaugural Lineup Featuring Bauhaus, Morrissey and Devo

Home News Drew Feinerman February 11th, 2020 - 3:08 PM

The Cruel World Festival has announced its first ever lineup featuring Bauhaus, Morrissey, DEVO, as well as others. The single day festival will take place on Saturday, May 2, at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey will be the festival’s big name headliner. The singer, songwriter, and author has enjoyed a very successful solo career after his time with The Smiths; Morrissey will be releasing his thirteenth solo album since 1988, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, this upcoming March, and will be bringing his new music to Cruel World. Morrissey has remained active throughout his career, as his last album, California Sun, was released just last Summer in July of 2019.

Formed in Northampton, England, Bauhaus made a legacy for themselves in the early 1980’s as early pioneers of gothic rock. Though they split up in 1983, the band formed up again in 2008 to record their fifth studio album Go Away White, and toured together last year for the first time in 13 years. The band recently announced reunion shows in Dallas and Chicago to occur this Summer in July.

Akron-based DEVO hit the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit “Whip It” that soared to number 14 in 1980. The quintessential 1980’s hit propelled the band into a successful career, with 9 studio albums being recorded from 1970-2010. The band has played reunion shows throughout the 2010’s, and has denied any plans to embark on an official farewell tour.

Check out the official Cruel World Festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva