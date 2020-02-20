Morrissey Announces Five-Night Summer 2020 Las Vegas Residency Called Viva Moz Vegas

Home News Drew Feinerman February 20th, 2020 - 1:42 PM

Morrissey, English singer/songwriter and the former frontman of the Smiths, has announced a string of 5 shows that will occur this summer at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the Rolling Stone. The shows, titled Viva Moz Vegas, will take place on June 26th and 27th, as well as July 1st, 3rd and 4th.

Morrissey has enjoyed a successful solo career since the Smiths disbanded in 1987. The singer announced the release of his eleventh solo album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, on January 10th of this year. He also released the first single of the album, “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” which kicked things off in a strong direction for the album.

Morrissey is set to headline the inaugural Cruel World festival taking place on May 2nd at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. His appearance will follow the release of I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, so concertgoers can expect to hear his new music performed live for the first time.

Tickets to Viva Moz Vegas will be available for purchase on February 28th at 10 AM PST. Citi cardholders will be able to buy pre-sale tickets on February 25th at 10 PM PST.