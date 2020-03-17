Fuji Rock Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring The Strokes, Tame Impala and Major Lazer

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 6:12 PM

The annual Fuji Rock Festival, held annually at the Naeba Ski Resort, in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of garage rock revival pioneers The Strokes, Australian indie rock band Tame Impala and electronic dance act Major Lazer. These artists will join many others from AUgust 22nd to August 23rd.

Other prominent artists who are performing at the festival include alternative hip hop producer Mura Masa,experimental R&B performer FKA Twigs, electronic dance at Disclosure and electronic band Mertonomy. This event hosts over 200 acts from across the world annually and is one of the largest outdoor festivals held in Japan.

Mura Masa released his project R.Y.C. at the beginning of this year. Disclosure are set to have a performance at Coachella, which has been rescheduled for October due to the coronavirus outbreak. FKA Twigs released her long-awaited sophomore studio album Magdalene last October while Metronomy released Metronomy Forever a month before.

The Strokes recently announced their latest studio album The New Abnormal, this year during their performance at a rally in support of US Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. The band unveiled single titled “At The Door” during the rally, which they played alongside their classics such as “Someday,” “Hard to Explain,” and “New York City Cops.”

Tame Impala’s latest studio album The Slow Rush debuted earlier this year, and served as their first studio album since the release of Currents in 2015. Major Lazer teamed up with Khalid last year for the song “Trigger” from the soundtrack for Death Stranding: Timefall.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister