Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Over Concern of Coronavirus Outbreak

Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the latest major event postponed due to rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s ceremony was set to induct industrial performer Nine Inch Nails, R&B performer Whitney Houston, New York City rapper Notorious B.I.G, influential UK electronic band Depeche Mode, American rock band the Doobie Brothers and UK psychedelic band T. Rex. The event was originally set for May 2nd at the Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

As of press time it is unknown when the next event will take place. While the pandemic has a high mortality rate among the elderly and those with weak immune systems, many others have been successfully able to combat the illness.

Many prominent music events have been either cancelled or postponed this year, with major fests like Coachella and Stagecoach now scheduled to take place in October. The nation’s largest festival, SXSW was cancelled entirely, and will not be providing refunds for its badgeholders this year. Badgeholders can defer their enrollment for the fests in 2021, 2022, or 2023 however.

