Kim Gordon Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates, First Ever Solo Headlining Tour

Former Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon has announced her first ever solo headlining tour, which will take place this summer across Europe and North America. This tour will kick off in London UK at the 6 Music Festival on March 6th and will continue until September 15th at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California.

Gordon will also be making stops at numerous music festivals such as the Villette Sonique Fest, Art Rock Fest, L’Epicerie Moderne, All Points East, Northside Fest, Primavera Sound Barcelona, Nos Primavera Sound Porto, and the Pitchfork Music Festival. These upcoming shows are a part of her No Home Tour, which is in support of her latest album release No Home Record. Her live band will consist of Gordon on guitar on vocals, Yves Rothman as music director, Sarah Register on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Laws on drums.

No Home Record was inspired by Gordon’s recent move to Los Angeles and was produced largely by Justin Raisen at Sphere Ranch within the city limits. This latest project was supported by music videos and singles for “Air BNB,” which was accompanied by a short visual replacing a proper music video and “Sketch Artist.”

“‘Why a solo record? And why now?,” Gordon stated regarding her debut album in a press release. “I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

Tour Dates

3/6 – London, UK – 6 Music Festival

5/22 – Paris, FR – Villette Sonique Fest

5/24 – Brussels, BE – AB Ballroom

5/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

5/27 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

5/28 – Bristol, UK – SWX

5/29 – Victoria Park, UK All Points East

5/31 – St. Brieuc, FR – Art Rock Fest

6/2 – Zurich, CH – Rote Fabrik

6/3 – Lyon, FR – L’Epicerie Moderne

6/4 – Barcelona, EG – Primavera Sound

6/6 – Aarhus, DE – Northside Fest

6/8 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus

6/9 – Cologne, DE – Gloria Theater

6/11 – Porto, PT – NOS Primavera Sound

7/17 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

7/19 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

7/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

7/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

7/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

9/12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/13 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Photo Credit: Owen Ela