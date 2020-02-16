Art Rock Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Kim Gordon, Tinariwen and Morcheeba

Home News Peter Mann February 16th, 2020 - 9:16 AM

The Saint-Brieuc, France-based music festival Art Rock just recently announced their 2020 lineup. According to the official website an illustrious array of recording artists will be headlining the 2020 forthcoming shows on May 29-31. The artists that are comprised of this year’s lineup include: Art Rock IAM, Morcheeba, Philippe Katerine, Skip the Use, Izïa, The Divine Comedy, Etienne de Crécy, Koba LaD, Kim Gordon, Caballero & Jeanjass, Stephan Eicher , Sébastien Tellier, Tinariwen, Josman, Kompromat, Oumou Sangaré, Alex Cameron, Yseult, Malik Djoudi, Lujipeka, MNNQNS, Glauque, Paul Bloas & Serge Teyssot-Gay, Silly Boy Blue, MYD, Hervé, DI#SE, Bad Eye, Working Men’s Club, Luke Jerram, Lesneu, Onipa, Whispering Sons, Structures, Guadal Tejaz, Crows, Murman Tsuladze, Ascendant Vierge, Levitation Free, Compagnie Arenthan, Rock’n Toques and more.

The origin’s of just how expansive and celebrated this culturally musical event has reach far back as it has been running. According to Art Rock’s official website, “Each year for thirty-six years, Art Rock has continued to thrill downtown Saint-Brieuc by offering three days and three nights of artistic effervescence. The festival’s mission is to build bridges between the arts: music, theater, dance, street arts, video, plastic arts, digital arts and gastronomy are thus widely represented.” The website’s historical portion of the festival furthers that the multi-media landscape of the festival boasts, “being among the first to invite troupes such as Royal de Luxe or La Fura dels Baus, but also multimedia artists (Maurice Benayoun, the collective Dumb Type or Klaus Obermaier), Art Rock has managed to stand out and occupy a place of choice on the art scene. Year after year, the Art Rock festival has successfully defended a demanding and far-sighted artistic program, meeting place, creation and avant-garde. But it also knew how to enhance its territory, the beautiful setting that is downtown Saint-Brieuc, and offer a multigenerational and friendly atmosphere.”

Among the headliner’s at this year’s Art Rock Festival event, Kim Gordon just recently released her latest musical solo debut No Home Record, via Matador Records, as well as being featured on the soundtrack from the recently released horror film, The Turning. As previously reported here on Mxdwn, “Gordon will release the soundtracks final song ‘Silver.’ Her most recent album release No Home Record dropped earlier this year.” Gordon’s not the only recording artists among the international music festival’s illustriously eclectic roster, Tessalit, Mali-based Tishumaren or desert blues band Tinariwen just recently released their eighth studio album, Amadjar.

As previously reported here on Mxdwn, regarding Tinariwen’s latest musical offering the collective’s origins date back decades, further cementing the severity of their place amidst world music “At times fleeing for their lives, the band has often struggled to find solid ground on which to play. Formed in Northern Mali, in 1979 (that’s right, 1979) the rotating ensemble has produced some of the finest rhythms and melodies in the following decades.”

For further inquiries regarding the festival’s venue, extensive roster of artists performing and purchasing tickets, visit here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat