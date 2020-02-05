Rolling Loud Portugal Announces Inaugural 2020 Lineup Featuring A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

Rolling Loud is headed to Europe for the first time ever this year, and has announced the inaugural lineup for the Portugal edition of the music festival, which will feature A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa. This event will take place in Portimão, Portugal from July 8th to 10th at the Praia de Rocha Beach.

Other prominent artists who are featured on the festival’s lineup include Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chief Keef, Dababy, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Lil Keed. This beach side festival is on the southernmost part of the country in the Algarve.

A$AP Rocky, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert will also be heading to Miami this year for that edition of the Rolling Loud festival, which will also feature headlining spots from Travis Scott and Post Malone. The artist recently performed in a cage in Sweden, in a move that may have been a reference to his incarceration in the country last year.

Future made an appearance at last year’s Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, California, which also held a headlining appearance from Chance The Rapper. He released a studio album and a mixtape last year titled The Wizrd and Save Me respectively.

Wiz Khalifa wrapped up his summer 2019 Decent Exposure tour last August, which saw him go across the United States. His most recent studio album release Rolling Papers 2, dropped in 2018 and held guest appearances from guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla Sign, PartyNextDoor, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Snoop Dogg.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz