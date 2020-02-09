Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album To Be Celebrated with Global Album Listening Party and Tattoo Event in 50 Cities

Home News Peter Mann February 9th, 2020 - 1:48 PM

For the iconic self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness”, English rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne will release new material in the form of his forthcoming twelfth full length studio album, Ordinary Man, slated for a February 21 release via Epic Records. To properly celebrate such a momentous occasion, as this marks Osbourne’s first solo album in nearly ten years, the former frontman of Black Sabbath will host a global album listening party and tattoo event. Ordinary Man is the follow up project to Osbourne’s eleventh studio album, 2010’s Scream. According to Blabbermouth, “Fans attending the February 20 events — to be held simultaneously at tattoo shops in 50 cities around the world — will not only have the opportunity to listen to ‘Ordinary Man’ in advance of its release, but they’ll also be among the first to select from a collection of exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs.”

The celebration is totting to be one of, if not the only, largest universal tattoo sale and album listening event in history. This event will be followed by, according to the aforementioned Blabbermouth report, “…the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter appearing at an in-store signing for the first time in 10 years at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, California on release day (Friday, February 21) at 5 p.m. Fans need to purchase ‘Ordinary Man’ on CD, LP or picture disc vinyl in-store at Amoeba Hollywood on February 21. Please note, signing space is limited.”

As celebratory of an event this is for the rockstar, as previously reported here on Mxdwn, last month it was announced publicly that “…Osbourne has been diagnosed with a ‘mild form’ of Parkinson’s disease known as PRKN-2, which was revealed during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. The performer was diagnosed with the condition last year, after he fell in his home.” His diagnosis hasn’t stopped him from recently collaborating with the likes of hip hop recording artist Post Malone and fellow English singer/songwriter/composer, Sir Elton John, for which the two collaborated on Osbourne’s latest musical offering for the title track, “Ordinary Man.” Ordinary Man will also see Osbourne teaming up with Guns ‘N Roses bassist Duff McKagen and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith.

Recently Osbourne proceeded with plans to continue with the previously announced 2020 tour dates according to him “if well enough.” As previously reported here on Mxdwn, Osbourne ,”…explained how tumultuous and trying his 2019 was, saying, ‘The last year has been hell for me. I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.’” Being optimistic in his sincere efforts to fully commit to his craft, speaks volumes with how resilient a talent Osbourne seemingly proves to be. For more information regarding purchasing tickets for said forthcoming event, visit here.

To watch a video regarding the upcoming tattoo event, please stream below via YouTube.