Rocklahoma Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Halestorm, Slipknot and Body Count

Home News Ashwin Chary January 30th, 2020 - 9:01 PM

Great ready for some good hangs and even better bands! Rocklahoma has returned for their 14th year, has announced their 2020 lineup, featuring over 40 different musical talents for the entire weekend.

The festival is set to take place on May 22-24 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma. The festival is known for having the country’s biggest Memorial Day weekend party, leaving attendees in anticipation for the following year.

“Rocklahoma festival is pride, culture and community,” said Mike DuCharme, Rocklahoma producer. “Our fans grew up coming here, and now their kids are following suit.”

Known for their deadly riffs, Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band, Slipknot, who is also set to play at Rock Fest in Jul. at Cadott, WI, will be the headlining act for the festival. The band recently released a 20-minute short, Pollution, earlier this year, which was directed by their co-percussionist, Shawn Crahan.

Staind, will also be taking the stage alongside Slipknot at Rocklahoma and Rock Fest as a headlining act. The band also headlined Sacramento, CA music festival, Aftershock, last year, alongside Slipknot, making these two bands no strangers to sharing the stage with one another.

Anthrax will also be making an appearing at Rocklahoma, and once again, at Rock Fest beside Slipknot and Staind. In 2018, the band released their 30th Anniversary Edition of their album, State of Euphoria, which was originally released in 1998 as their fourth album.

Early Bird Passes went on sale Jan. 24. The festival is also offering attendees the opportunity to camp out, and buy VIP packages and seating on their website.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado