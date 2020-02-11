The Decemberists Announce Summer 2020 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Indie rock band The Decemberists will be heading off on their 20th anniversary tour, which is set to take place this summer across the United States and Canada. The band will kick off the tour at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana, on July 28th and will wrap up the shows on the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Fruit Bats will be opening these shows for every performance, with the exception of Kansas City

The Deceberists formed in 2000 in Portland Oregon, and have become known for the wide-range of styles they cover, along with their frequent use of accordion, keyboards, and upright bass on their songs. The band will be performing a mix of all their material from the past two decades during these upcoming shows.

“That band (The Decemberists) has made nine records, six EPs, innumerable singles, a board game, and enough t-shirts, hoodies, and onesies to clothe a continent,” the band’s frontman Colin Melox explained in a statement. “On such occasions, it seems fitting to throw some kind of party. And so we’re heading out on the road, we Decemberists, to celebrate the work we’ve made over the last two decades — playing the hits, naturally, but digging into the deep cuts as well. It’ll be a kind of retrospective journey. Come along with us!”

The group released their Travelling On EP back in December of 2018. Their most recent studio album I’ll Be Your Girl, was also released in 2018.

Tour Dates:

7/28 – KettleHouse Amphitheater – Missoula, MT

7/29 – Paramount Theater – Seattle, WA

7/31 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

8/1 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

8/3 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA (on-sale TBA)

8/4 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

8/6 – Gallivan Center-Twilight Concert Series – Salt Lake City, UT

8/7 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

8/8 – CrossroadsKC – Kansas City, MO (support TBA)

8/10 – Surly Brewing Co – Minneapolis, MN

8/11 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

8/14 – Roy Thompson Hall – Toronto, ON

8/15 – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – La Fayette, NY

8/16 – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts – Vienna, VA (on-sale 2/22)

8/18 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

8/19 – The Boch Center-Shubert Theatre – Boston, MA

8/20 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY

8/22 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna