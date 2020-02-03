The Head and the Heart Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Honeybee”

Home News Grayson Schmidt February 3rd, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Ahead of their 19-date spring tour, The Head and the Heart also released the music video for “Honeybee” off of last year’s Living Mirage. The video stars the Seattle group’s own Charity Rose Thielen as she makes her way through a drab world, wearing black and yellow clothes like … a bee. Eventually, she meets with up with her beekeeper (figuratively and literally) and they make their way through the drab world together.

Following the success of “Missed Connection,” which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, the band released the video for the uplifting “See You Through My Eyes” last fall. “Honeybee” has already seen success with 30 million streams globally with weekly streams over 1 million in the U.S. The track has also seen a 236% increase in video views in the past week and is approaching 10 million TikTok impressions. Next month, “Honeybee” will make its late-night debut when the band performs the track on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 5.

The Head and the Heart’s spring tour kicks off April 18 at the Old Settler’s Music Festival in Tilmon, TX, and finishes July 18-19 at the Under The Big Sky Festival in Whitefish MT. Through that tour, the band will be joined for select dates by Americana powerhouse Margo Price and fellow indie folk rockers Hiss Golden Messenger.

TOUR DATES

04/18 – Tilmon, TX – Old Settler’s Music Festival+

04/20 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall*

04/22 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center*

04/23 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre*

04/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Something In The Water Festival

05/16 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival+

05/17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre^

05/18 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater^

05/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater^

05/23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach^

05/24 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum^+

05/26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point^+

05/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark^

05/28 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap^ (on sale 2/22)+

05/30 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam Festival*^+ (on sale soon)

05/31 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards^+

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia^

07/12 – Greenfield, MA – Green River Festival+

07/18-19 – Whitefish, MT – Under The Big Sky Festival+

*w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

^w/ Margo Price

+not a Live Nation date

Photo Credit: Owen Ela