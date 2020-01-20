mxdwn PREMIERE: Nick Zinner Shares Ominous New Song “Promises Promises” from Knives and Skin Soundtrack

Home News Matt Matasci January 20th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Knives and Skin is a new noir-influenced psychological thriller from director Jennifer Reeder. The score for the film was done by Nick Zinner, the guitarist for indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs and hardcore band Head Wound City. Zinner cut his teeth in alternative rock, but is an accomplished composer as well. He’s written pieces for Mad Max:Fury Road, Spike Jonze’s short film I’m Here and Where The Wild Things Are, for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture. Today, we’re excited to premiere a new track from the original motion picture soundtrack for Knives and Skin, “Promises Promises,” a short but dynamic instrumental that sets a dark, ominous tone.

“I thank the director Jennifer Reeder for trusting me to score her visionary feature,” said Zinner. “The aim for me is always to create a soundtrack that helps to support and define the world and characters of the film without overpowering them. It was thrilling to work with such a wide scope of personalities and experiences but still try to maintain a (mostly dark) emotional continuity through it all.”

The film is about a small town’s reaction to the mysterious disappearance of a high school girl. Described as a dark coming-of-age tale, it centers around “a collective awakening” of the town’s teenage girls, told through surreal filmmaking.

The soundtrack for Knives and Skin will be released digitally on Lakeshore Records on January 24. The soundtrack can be preordered here.

Knives and Skin – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track List

01. Trouble 3

02. Lisa Dreams / High School Hook Up

03. Renee And Doug

04. Dreamy

05. Renee and Doug 2

06. Searching

07. Homecoming

08. Mixtape

09. Missing

10. Lust and Attraction

11. I Melt With You

12. Clown Car

13. Help Me

14. Lust and Attraction 3

15. Promises, Promises

16. Moms

17. Sadness

18. A Way Out

19. Finding Our Wayand