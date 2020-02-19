Karen O Says “It Feels Like Time” for New Music from Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 9:02 PM

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has stated that it is time for the group to make new music, according to a recent interview she held with Australian radio station Double J (a more adult-oriented shoot-off of the popular station channel Triple J). “All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that,” the performer explained.

The artist gave this response after being asked if the group would unveil new music during their upcoming set at the Splendour In The Grass music festival, which is set to be held at the North Byron Parklands in Australia. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be performing on the first day of the festival, alongside Australian producer Flume, Australian rock band Midnight Oil, EDM producer Dillon Francis, and independent singer-songwriter King Krule.

The band’s most recent album, Mosquito, came out back in 2013. In 2018 the band gave vague updates regarding a new album, however there haven’t been any other developments regarding new material from the group since then. The group has also been tapped for other music festival performances this year, and will make an appearance at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

Karen O has released some solo material since the release of Mosquito, and collaborated with the genre-defying music producer Danger Mouse last year for the album Lux Prima. The band’s guitarist Nick Zinner has also released solo material, and debuted the track “Promises Promises” from the Knives and Skin soundtrack this year.

