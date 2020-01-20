Rock Fest Debuts 2020 Lineup Featuring Slipknot, Anthrax and Hellyeah

Home News Roy Lott January 20th, 2020 - 9:37 PM

Wisconsin’s annual Rock Fest has released its stacked lineup for 2020 featuring headlining sets from Slipknot, Disturbed and Limp Bizkit. Other acts include Staind, Papa Roach, Anthrax, Hell Yeah, Hollywood Undead, Of Mice and Men and We Came as Romans. See the full lineup below. The three-day festival will take place July 16-18 in Cadott, WI with passes on sale now. Festival-goers can purchase passes via the festival’s website.

2020 will mark the festival’s 26th year, debuting in 1994 with REO Speedwagon as a headliner. Throughout the years, the festival has generated top-notch acts including Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Kiss and Motley Crue to name a few. Aside from music, it also provides some pretty cool activities including Wrestling matches, a magician, a chapel of love and additional side stages.

Festival headliner Slipknot recently released a 20-minute short film called “Pollution,” directed by fellow member and co-founder Michael Shawn Crahan. The film featured Slipknot in their masks performing their track “Nero Forte” with unique visuals showing throughout. “When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself – is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere,” said Crahan.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado