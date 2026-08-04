Margaret Glaspy Releases New Song “Reminder”

Home News Aryn Honaker August 4th, 2026 - 5:44 PM

Singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy released her brand new single “Reminder” today, as reported by Stereogum. It joins “Michigan” and “That Rose” as previews to her upcoming fourth studio album, I Am Both, set to come out this Friday (August 7th).

“Reminder” is guided by the hypnotizing strums of an acoustic guitar and Glaspy’s beautiful vocals. Her voice takes on an echoey sound as she sings about what seems to be perseverance through hardships or being disheartened. Despite its slower melody, it’s a song of encouragement, self-kindness, and a reminder never to give up. The closing lines of “And even if I fall on my face and hit the ground/Blood on my face is better than clown makeup/Is better than clown makeup.”

Of the new single, Glaspy says, “That song’s a message to myself for when it feels like I’m doing nothing of value, reminding me that it’s important to keep showing up in lots of little ways instead of giving up altogether. It’s an example of something I never would’ve written if I were still praying to the gods who told me everything needs to be neat and tidy and symmetrical.”