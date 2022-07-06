Margaret Glaspy Shares New Protest Song “My Body My Choice” With Proceeds Going To Abortion Fund

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

Margaret Glaspy has shared her latest song “My Body My Choice.” The song was released in wake of the Supreme Court’s decision of overruling Roe v Wade. “This is a song of protest,” she wrote on Twitter. “Taking away resources from people who need abortions leaves them with unsafe alternatives, & no one should be forced to experience that. It is absolutely necessary for any person who can give birth to consent to their own pregnancy.”

The song is a mid-tempo acoustic with a hint of blues guitar in between. Check it out below.

Proceeds made from the song will be donated to The Brigid Alliance, a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, and childcare for people seeking abortions. Glaspy will also be playing an NYC show to benefit The Brigid Alliance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on August 7. Katy Kirby, Lola Kirke, DJs Sadie Dupuis and Adi Oasis will also play the benefit and a “secret guest.” Tickets for the show are on sale now.

This is the first release of new music from Glaspy in two years. Her last release was her LP Devotion in 2020.