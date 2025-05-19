Benson Boone Announces American Heart Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Trent Tournour May 19th, 2025 - 4:05 PM

Pop darling and overnight sensation Benson Boone has released a host of North American tour dates ahead of his upcoming album American Heart. The tour kicks off on August 22nd in St.Paul Minnesota and reaches its conclusion two months later in Utah on October 8th.

The pop star launched his career in 2021 on TikTok where he caught the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. This almost unbelievable moment of serendipity proved to be quite a windfall for the then nineteen year old singer as it allowed him to immediately get signed and perform his debut single on national platforms such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers. His star has only continued to rise from there with an opening slot on Taylor Swift’s monumental Eras Tour and more recently an appearance on both Saturday Night Live and the Coachella main stage.

With all of this cultural capital behind him, it's not a stretch to say that he is quickly becoming one of Gen Z's defining talents and this new album cycle and set of tour dates seem like they are going to draw even more attention to this shining young vocalist.

The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Benson Boone “American Heart” 2025 Tour Dates:

Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center