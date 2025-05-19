Benson Boone Announces American Heart Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Pop darling and overnight sensation Benson Boone has released a host of North American tour dates ahead of his upcoming album American Heart. The tour kicks off on August 22nd in St.Paul Minnesota and reaches its conclusion two months later in Utah on October 8th.
View this post on Instagram
The pop star launched his career in 2021 on TikTok where he caught the attention of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. This almost unbelievable moment of serendipity proved to be quite a windfall for the then nineteen year old singer as it allowed him to immediately get signed and perform his debut single on national platforms such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers. His star has only continued to rise from there with an opening slot on Taylor Swift’s monumental Eras Tour and more recently an appearance on both Saturday Night Live and the Coachella main stage.
With all of this cultural capital behind him, it’s not a stretch to say that he is quickly becoming one of Gen Z’s defining talents and this new album cycle and set of tour dates seem like they are going to draw even more attention to this shining young vocalist. The best ways to get VIP tickets and full fan experiences before they sell out can be found here at consequence.net
The full list of tour dates can be found below.
Benson Boone “American Heart” 2025 Tour Dates:
Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center