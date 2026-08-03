Serj Tankian Opens Up About John Dolmayan’s Political Views In Recent Interview: “I Think He Too Got Tired Of Trump, Like Many Others”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 4:26 PM

According to Consequence.net, in a new interview with Rolling Stone Italy, when a topic came up about the political differences between the members of System of a Down, Serj Tankian shared his thoughts on John Dolmayan’s current stance on the Trump administration:“First of all, I don’t want to speak for John about his political views; that wouldn’t be fair. I can say that the verb ‘was’ [a Trump supporter] is correct. I can’t say for sure that it still is. I think he, too, got tired of Trump, like many others. Do differences make things more difficult? Of course. But there are also many points on which we agree. And John isn’t just my drummer, he’s also my brother-in-law. So it’s even more complicated. Our children are together all the time. They’re cousins. We see each other at family gatherings. That part is complicated.”

The artist adds: “But I’m certainly not the only person in the world who has a brother-in-law with different political views. It happens to a lot of people. Yet that doesn’t stop us from doing what we truly do: loving each other. We share so many things: our origins, our Armenian identity, our culture, our music, and everything we’ve built together over thirty years. And that carries a lot of weight. Yes, it’s difficult at times. But times change. Opinions change. I’ll tell you one thing: before Trump, John voted for Barack Obama. I don’t even know if he says it publicly, but it’s true. People change. I know so many Armenians in Los Angeles who voted for Trump and now regret it. That’s all I can say. In fact, I’ll add something else. If you look at how much the United States has invested in education from 1980, when Reagan became president, until 2026, that explains everything.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat