Serj Tankian Teams Up With Brendan Angelides For Collaborative Cover Of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid Of Americans”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 1:13 PM

According to Consequence.net, Brendan Angelides, the composer and electronic musician who has also gone by the names Eskmo and Welder, has joined forces with System of a Down singer Serj Tankian for a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans.” The track appears on Angelides upcoming album, Can You Feel the End Begin?, which is set for release on August 14. The cover version of “I’m Afraid of Americans” reimagines the Bowie song as an experimental electronic tune.

The accompanying music video animates childhood photos of Angelides and Tankian as they sing the song. “Thirty years ago Bowie and Eno wrote this song,” stated Angelides. “Unfortunately it’s still accurate. In our video we used motion capture to animate childhood photographs of us both, two kids mouthing ‘I’m afraid I can’t help it.’ My friend Serj sings it as if he doesn’t want to be overheard. His is frightened, mine is grinning at sundown, the manic American psyche torn in every direction.”