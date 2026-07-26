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Faith No More Set To Play First Shows In Over A Decade On Australian Tour With System Of A Down

July 26th, 2026 - 2:22 PM

Faith No More Set To Play First Shows In Over A Decade On Australian Tour With System Of A Down

Faith No More have just announced their first official shows in over a decade after teasing their 2027 return back in June! The band is set to hit the road with System Of A Down in Australia and New Zealand early next year marking their first live shows since 2016.

The two bands are scheduled to perform at Accor Stadium on January 22 in Sydney, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on January 27 and at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 1 before closing the brief trek with a show at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on February 7.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

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