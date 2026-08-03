ScHoolboy Q Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 5:31 PM

Today, Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has announced the 10 YEAR OF BLANK FACE LP TOUR, which is a multi-city run celebrating the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Blank Face LP. The tour will begin on October 1, in Atlanta, GA, before making stops in New York, Washington, DC, Phoenix, AZ and includes the already sold out Palladium show in Los Angeles, CA, with a second show in Los Angeles, CA. announced at The Novo. For tickets and more information, click here

Released in July 2016, Blank Face LP debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Album Sales chart before earning RIAA Gold certification. The album received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Rap Album,” while its single “THat Part” was nominated for “Best Rap Performance.” Featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Jadakiss, Vince Staples, Miguel, SZA and others, Blank Face LP marked a defining chapter in ScHoolboy Q’s career and further established his distinctive delivery, vivid storytelling and adventurous approach to production. A decade after its release, the album remains an essential part of his catalog and a significant entry in modern Hip-Hop.

10 YEAR OF BLANK FACE LP TOUR Dates

10/1 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/3 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

10/4 – Washington, DC – Fillmore

10/7 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/8 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

10/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman