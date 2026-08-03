Bonobo Teams Up With Joy Crookes On Collaborative New Single & Video “Always On Your Side”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 6:23 PM

Today, Bonobo has released “Always on Your Side”, which is a soulful collaboration with acclaimed BRIT and Mercury Prize nominated singer Joy Crookes. It is a track that further showcases the intimate and melancholic side of his forthcoming album, Distance in Static. The ditty follows the recent “Fire on the Water” featuring Arooj Aftab, and sitting alongside other standout collaborations with the likes of Nilüfer Yanya, Ichiko Aoba, Nicole Miglis (Hundred Waters) and Aanya Martin. The single arrives alongside a gorgeous new video featuring both Bonobo and Joy, including behind-the-scenes footage of the track’s creation.

Distance in Static, which arrives on September 11, through Ninja Tune, was woven together across recording sessions spanning LA, Tokyo, London and beyond with a significant portion of the record completed at Neil Young’s legendary Broken Arrow Ranch in California, where he holed up for several weeks earlier this year. Lyrics appear in English, Urdu and Japanese, while historic Iranian samples and guzheng recordings sit alongside Green’s own meticulously processed instrumentation.