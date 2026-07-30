Thao Announces New Album For Show Me For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Sick Of The Times”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 6:23 PM

Today, the primal, expansive, sexy and wrenchingly tender-hearted, critically acclaimed songwriter and performer Thao has announced her first album in six years. Titled quite appropriately Show Me that us due out on October 30, through Kill Rock Stars. The upcoming new collection is a deeply personal exploration of her journey toward full embodiment; a flaying of flesh and old burden to reveal the rapturously beating heart therein.

Also, Thao has shared the new single, “Sick of the Times”, which is an art-rock protest anthem made for community activation and organizing. It is a sure fire anthem of and for these times and arrives alongside a powerful official video. Featuring vocals from powerhouse punks The Linda Lindas and close friend and collaborator Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards, who are also featured in the video, the song thrums and seethes and soothes, the infectious synth drum hook leading us into punk rock battle, the vocals uplifting and defiant.

“I wanted it to be an anthem that will be used at political rallies, grass roots organizing and mutual aid events, anything that can help us emotionally prepare to activate and to stay politically engaged at all levels, but especially at the local level,” says Nguyen. “We need to keep each other buoyant, to remind ourselves we’ve got the numbers and the imperative.” Putting action to her ideas, Thao has teamed up once again with Working Families Power to donate $1 per ticket for her newly announced west coast dates.

Show Me Track List

1. Fossils

2. Sick of the Times (ft. Tune-Yards & The Linda Lindas)

3. Nguyen Nguyen Lose Lose (ft. Adrian Quesada)

4. Take It Easy

5. Give & Want

6. Enemy

7. Jeans Genes

8. How I Needed You

9. Catch As Catch Can (ft. Neko Case)

10. Close Up

11. Show Me