THAO Releases First New Solo Song in Six Years “Fossils”

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 10th, 2026 - 11:08 PM

THAO, former frontwoman of the indie rock band THAO and The Get Down Stay Down, shared her first single in over half a decade “Fossils.” The song, co-produced with Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner of Tune-Yards, is now available on all platforms. “Fossils” is about “staying open to love and each other” and is now available on all platforms here.

“Fossils is both a red-flag warning and an encouragement,” THAO says. “I’m saying I can see it all, I can zoom out and up and see how I and we will have reached the end, frozen in these protective stances. The danger of underliving our lives is real, is in every isolationist choice we make. However, we can continually decide to be different. It takes enormous amounts of work to metabolize fear instead of being based in it. It is so easy to slip into the grooves of self protection.”

Recorded on a camcorder in the city, the music video has an intimacy that draws you in. The lyrics, raw and catchy, tell a story of embracing love while slowly building your walls and losing yourself. The light backing vocals song comes together strongly towards the end as multiple voices are harmonizing with THAO.

THAO has been in the music industry for almost 20 years, having released five studio albums from 2008 to 2020. The review of their most recent album, Temple, released in 2020, can be viewed here, and the deluxe album review, here.

THAO has guest hosted on the Song Exploder podcast, collaborated with Mirah and Merril Garbus of Tune Yards, hosted the PBS show Southern Songs in 2023 and performed with Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich on the 2018 Netflix special, Standup for Drummers.

Now, THAO fans can see her perform this June as she is on tour with Lord Huron. For tickets click here.

6/13/2026: Decatur, GA, Eddie’s Attic

6/14/2026: Asheville, NC, ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

6/16/2026: Charleston, NC, Credit One Stadium #

6/18/2026: Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

6/19/2026: Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway #

6/21/2026: Greenfield, MA, Green River Festival

6/23/2026: Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater #

6/24/2026: Pawtucket, RI, The Met

6/25/2026: New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl #

6/26/2026: Atlantic City, NJ, Ovation Hall at Ocean City Casino Resort #