Home News Amitai Wahrhaftig July 29th, 2026 - 10:47 PM

The Los Angeles based band, The Linda Lindas are supporting Bleachers while on their “Gotta Get Out” tour in North America, on three tour dates this fall, the first of which being at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley on September 17th! This show is presented by LIVE 105 and is a part of the “Bleachers Forever”, which is in support of Bleachers’ most recently released album, “everyone for ten minutes”.

Bleachers, an indie-pop/rock band formed in 2014 and led by Jack Antonoff, directly selected The Linda Lindas as one of their openers for this tour likely due to them having recently signed to Reprise / Warner Records, having previous touring experience with extremely notable acts (such as Green Day and Paramore), and their general rising stardom. The Linda Lindas formed in Los Angeles in 2018 after their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral. The punk rock band is made up of sisters Mila de la Garza (drums/vocals) and Lucia (guitar/vocals) along with their cousin Eloise Wong (bass/vocals) and their family friend Bela Salazar (guitar/vocals). This show is following the first show of their tour where they are headlining in Sacramento. After playing with Bleachers for three nights, they continue on a mostly-headlining multi-month long tour of North America that is set to end in early November.

The Linda Lindas remind us that we “Gotta Get Out” into the “California Sun” to go see them live at this monumental show. Although there is “No Obligation” to go to the show, anyone who does attend will all be a bit “Closer” to “Magic”. Get your tickets here:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/bleachers-forever-berkeley-california-09-17-2026/event/1C006469C674E982?camefrom=CFC_ANOTHERPLANET_web&brand=anotherplanet

Location: The Greek Theatre

Address: Hearst Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Rd, Berkeley, CA 94720

Show Time: 6:30 PM

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $78.65

Age: All