Foxing’s Conor Murphy Shares New Smidley Single & Video “Love In Every Direction”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Today, Smidley, the project of St. Louis-based musician Conor Murphy, has released the new single, Love in Every Direction from his new album Murphy Horse, which is due out on September 25, through Royal Mountain Records. Following lead single “Capstone,” that features vocals from Grammy award-winning singer and guitarist Lucy Dacus, the track is explosive and vibrant by seeing Murphy lamenting this single-mindedness in the face of all he truly has over a composition that feels destined to create a series of massively emotional festival performances.

Murphy Horse begins and largely resides at a crossroads in Murphy’s life by how each song is a representation of his inner conflict between his personal and professional selves. Though doubt remains a recurring obstacle for Murphy, each Smidley song brings him back home to love, as on today’s single. In the past 10 years, the band have come to exist beyond the mere creative overflow left unexplored in his work with Foxing, a beloved band now on an indefinite hiatus. Through Murphy’s own growth in and out of Smidley, though, art and life itself have entered into an ongoing cycle of redefinition.