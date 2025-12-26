Foxing Plays Their Final Show Before Going On An Indefinite Hiatus

Home News Ajala Fields December 26th, 2025 - 10:22 PM

Foxing recently played the final show of their farewell tour and are now set to go on an indefinite hiatus. The show was held in their St. Louis hometown, where the emo giants took to the stage at The Pageant venue on December 6, according to NME.

This final show was one of two farewell shows announced in September when Foxing shared a statement with fans and confirmed that they would be taking a break from the band for the foreseeable future because “in our pursuit of our dreams and making the most honest and genuine art we can, our relationship with music, each other, and our sense of self without the band has eroded.”

They confirmed shows in two cities to say goodbye to fans. Two held at the Thalia Hall in Chicago on December 3 and 4 and two in St. Louis on December 5 and 6. At the December 6 show, the band said farewell with a setlist of almost 20 songs, containing songs from across all of their records.

The band’s set included “Secret History,” “Spit,” “Hell 99,” “Draw Down The Moon,” “Go Down Together,” “Cold Blooded,” “Medic,” “Grand Paradise,” “Night Channels,” “Bit By A Dead Bee Pt 1,” “Speak With The Dead,” “At Least We Found The Floor,” “Rory” and “Nearer My God”. Watch footage from the final show below.













Photo Credit: Kalyn Over