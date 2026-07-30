Case/Lang/Veirs Share Cover Of Patti Smith’s “People Have The Power”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 12:36 PM

Anticipating the September 4 release of the 10th anniversary edition of case/lang/veirs, Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs are sharing their live rendition of Patti Smith’s “People Have The Power”. Carrying just as meaningful of a message today as it was in the political upheaval of 2016 when this album was first released. “So much in the world has changed since this album first came out in 2016, but when I listen back, these songs still hold up to my ears. I’m proud of what we made together and am thankful for the opportunity to have been part of it. The experience challenged me, taught me a great deal, and ultimately helped shape the artist I am today,”said Veirs.

Last month, with the 10th anniversary announcement, the trio shared the previously unreleased track “Accidental Tattoo”. “Accidental Tattoo” is a song that came from a sudden creative spark that happened between all 3 of us a couple of years ago,” lang explains. “Neko wrote the lyrics, Laura and I organized Neko’s poetry, adding arrangements and intertwining it with melodies and music. And then I worked closely with Larry Goldings on the actual production to fasten all of it into the song you hear now.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna