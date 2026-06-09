Neko Case Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Destroyer

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 11:59 AM

Every handful of years, Neko Case resurfaces with a new album and reminds listeners that she is one of our greatest living songwriters by perpetually becoming more fearless and adventurous. “She has cultivated one of the most distinctive voices in American song,” Stereogum declared. “Her albums unravel like musical picaresque: restlessly digressive, bluntly funny, strange but never in ways you’d anticipate.”

Today, the artist has announced a new run of Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour dates that begin this fall on the East coast and makes its way through the Midwest, including a stop at the legendary Ryman Auditorium, featuring a special lineup. The tour wraps up with two shows in Case’s hometown of Tacoma, Washington, with legendary Pacific Northwest artists Girl Trouble and Team Dresch. For tickets and more information, click here.

On another note, Case is also the composer and lyricist for the forthcoming stage adaptation of Thelma & Louise: A New Musical, having been personally selected by original screenwriter Callie Khouri to create the score and songs. The production will make its world premiere this fall at The Young Vic in London, running from September 3 through October 24. Tickets are available HERE.

Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour Dates

10/15 – Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall ^

10/16 – Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performance Center ^

10/18 – Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts ^

10/19 – Moncton, NB @ Capitol Theatre ^

10/20 – Fredericton, NB @ Fredericton Playhouse ^

10/22 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

10/23 – Cranston, RI @ The Park Theatre ^

10/ 24 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall ^

10/25 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre ^

10/27 – Bowling Green, OH @ Cla-Zel Theater ^

10/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^ Neko Case & Friends feat. Jimmie Dale Gilmore and more to be announced

10/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

11/1 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert ^

11/2 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center’s Baum Walker Hall ^

11/4 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ^

11/ 6 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal ^

11/ 7 – Nelsonville, OH – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall ^

11/ 8 – Detroit, MI – Majestic ^

11/11 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom w/ Girl Trouble

11/12 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom w/ Team Dresch

^ – with Destroyer (solo)