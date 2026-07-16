Standing On The Corner Announces New Album SOTC II Featuring Solange, Danny Brown, Styles P & More For September 2026 Release

Home News Akeem Ivory July 16th, 2026 - 9:40 PM

Standing On The Corner announces their forthcoming album SOTC (“II”) out September 11. In addition to the announcement, the ensemble shares a new single visualizer for “Mr. Postman, wait!” On SOTC “II” channels the New York philosophy into a 15-track album recorded by bandleader Gio Escobar and core collaborators Jack “Wacko” Nolan, Buz “Man-man” Donald, and Clérida “Ca$h Clay” Eltimé.

Founded in Brooklyn, NY, STANDING ON THE CORNER (est. 2015) is a music recording group whose output moves mercurially between composition, performance, film, installation, social work, and sound. Rooted in the cultural exchange between the U.S.A., Puerto Rico, and Africa, the project machinates an intersection between soul, punk, salsa, doo-wop, jazz, funk, the avant-garde, and rap traditions, filtered through a distinctly New York City sensibility.

“For 8 years, I promised not to be angry either way it shook because I truly did believe. And to die would have been a sucker’s dream, but this is a skull game chump and the past cannot help no man. To the hustlers of the world, if it is all luck, then it’s got to end one day. It’s ended…,” An “SOTC communiqué” press release

The ensemble’s practice is characterized by a mischievous alliance with ephemerality, lived experience, and site-specific signification with works often distributed unexpectedly and within limited physical windows. This emphasis on transience and communal memory remains central to the project’s ethos.

The result is a tense, genre-defacing record that exists between fried psychedelia, rock-n-roll, no-wave rap, r&b, and post-hardcore energy; a mirror to a national moment of searching for meaning/nothing/sounds/silence/creation/or destruction, through an overarching instability, alienation, decline, and refusal. Featured artists include: The Warlockettes, Ladybug Mecca, Styles P, Bubba Dupree, Claudette Ortiz, Sonia Sanchez, Solange, and Danny Brown.

PRE-ORDER SOTC “II” – Here

TRACKLIST

1. Will it ever be the same? [ft. The Warlockettes]

2. The word

3. Man may not last [ft. Ladybug Mecca, Styles P]

4. Evil man 9

5. Gimme my gun

6. Mr. Postman, wait!

7. Roll over beethoven

8. Rifle prayer

9. Doesn’t mean a thing [ft. Bubba Dupree]

10. Secrets [ft. Claudette Ortiz]

11. Baby, oh baby!

12. The Night has arrived

13. Sonia [ft. Sonia Sanchez, Solange]

14. How deep is the sea? [ft. Danny Brown]

15. Go 2 sleep pu$$y