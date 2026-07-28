Silverstein and Story Of The Year Announce Winter 2026 Co-Headlining Camp Screamo Tour Dates

The rock bands Silverstein and Story Of The Year hit the road on July 21st for their Camp Screamo tour, and they’ll be playing all across the United States until August 7th. However, it turns out the fun won’t stop there. The bands have just announced the Camp Screamo 2 tour, which will feature the special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead.
“Camp Screamo is back!!!” Shane Told, the Silverstein frontman, said. “We’ve been having such a blast with our friends in Story of the Year that we had to run it back for another round this Nov/Dec, this time hitting all the great cities we missed!”
“Expect the hits, a few deep cuts, and the biggest production we’ve ever brought on tour!” he continued. “Joining Silverstein and Story of the Year are Stand Atlantic and Footballhead – two bands I absolutely love and couldn’t be more excited to have with us.”
The tour starts on November 16th in Seattle, Washington, and runs for about a month. Tickets, including any VIP packages, will be available on Friday, July 31st at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets for the current or upcoming Camp Screamo tour shows HERE.
View this post on Instagram
Camp Screamo 2 Tour Dates:
16/11/26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
17/11/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
18/11/26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
19/11/26 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
21/11/26 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
22/11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
24/11/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
25/11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
28/11/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
29/11/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
01/12/26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
02/12/26 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
04/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
05/12/26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
08/12/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/12/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/12/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
12/12/26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
13/12/26 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi