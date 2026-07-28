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Silverstein and Story Of The Year Announce Winter 2026 Co-Headlining Camp Screamo Tour Dates

July 28th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

Silverstein and Story Of The Year Announce Winter 2026 Co-Headlining Camp Screamo Tour Dates

The rock bands Silverstein and Story Of The Year hit the road on July 21st for their Camp Screamo tour, and they’ll be playing all across the United States until August 7th. However, it turns out the fun won’t stop there. The bands have just announced the Camp Screamo 2 tour, which will feature the special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead.

​“Camp Screamo is back!!!” Shane Told, the Silverstein frontman, said. “We’ve been having such a blast with our friends in Story of the Year that we had to run it back for another round this Nov/Dec, this time hitting all the great cities we missed!”

​“Expect the hits, a few deep cuts, and the biggest production we’ve ever brought on tour!” he continued. “Joining Silverstein and Story of the Year are Stand Atlantic and Footballhead – two bands I absolutely love and couldn’t be more excited to have with us.”

​The tour starts on November 16th in Seattle, Washington, and runs for about a month. Tickets, including any VIP packages, will be available on Friday, July 31st at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets for the current or upcoming Camp Screamo tour shows HERE.

 

 

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Camp Screamo 2 Tour Dates: 

16/11/26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo  

17/11/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory  

18/11/26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom  

19/11/26 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento 

21/11/26 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium  

22/11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern 

24/11/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater  

25/11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion  

28/11/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle  

29/11/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live  

01/12/26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz 

02/12/26 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall  

04/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore  

05/12/26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre 

08/12/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave 

09/12/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre  

11/12/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE 

12/12/26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square  

13/12/26 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

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