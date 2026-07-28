Silverstein and Story Of The Year Announce Winter 2026 Co-Headlining Camp Screamo Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker July 28th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

The rock bands Silverstein and Story Of The Year hit the road on July 21st for their Camp Screamo tour, and they’ll be playing all across the United States until August 7th. However, it turns out the fun won’t stop there. The bands have just announced the Camp Screamo 2 tour, which will feature the special guests Stand Atlantic and Footballhead.

​“Camp Screamo is back!!!” Shane Told, the Silverstein frontman, said. “We’ve been having such a blast with our friends in Story of the Year that we had to run it back for another round this Nov/Dec, this time hitting all the great cities we missed!”

​“Expect the hits, a few deep cuts, and the biggest production we’ve ever brought on tour!” he continued. “Joining Silverstein and Story of the Year are Stand Atlantic and Footballhead – two bands I absolutely love and couldn’t be more excited to have with us.”

​The tour starts on November 16th in Seattle, Washington, and runs for about a month. Tickets, including any VIP packages, will be available on Friday, July 31st at 10am local time. You can purchase tickets for the current or upcoming Camp Screamo tour shows HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silverstein (@silverstein)

Camp Screamo 2 Tour Dates:

16/11/26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

17/11/26 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

18/11/26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

19/11/26 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

21/11/26 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

22/11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

24/11/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

25/11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

28/11/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

29/11/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

01/12/26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

02/12/26 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

04/12/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

05/12/26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

08/12/26 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/12/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/12/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

12/12/26 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

13/12/26 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston