Story Of The Year Announce New Album A.R.S.O.N For February 2026 Release, Share New Single “Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)”

Leila Franco October 18th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Story Of The Year performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Story Of The Year has officially announced their long-awaited eighth studio album, A.R.S.O.N., dropping February 13th via SharpTone Records. Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the record’s explosive first single, “Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb),” a return that captures the group’s raw emotion and unrelenting energy.

“Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)” stands among the heaviest material Story Of The Year has released. Complete with distorted guitars, pummeling drums and frontman Dan Marsala’s intense vocals, the track burns with unfiltered fury. Guitarist Ryan Phillips describes the song as “about hitting your breaking point and saying fuck everything. It’s about being wild and reckless, and giving into the impulse to burn it all down and start anew.”

True to its title, A.R.S.O.N. channels the intensity of its name into a journey of chaos, catharsis and emotional reckoning. The album blends Story Of The Year’s post-hardcore grit with sharp modern production and the melodic hooks that made them icons of the 2000s emo and rock scenes. Lyrically, it dives into the struggles of anxiety and alienation. Fans can expect the band’s signature dynamic of big guitars, snappy drums and of course, Marsala’s seamless shifts between scream and melody. “Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)” sets the tone for an album that is equal parts introspection and rebellion.

A.R.S.O.N. Tracklist: