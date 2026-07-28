Jim James Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Wowed Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 1:38 PM

Today, Jim James has shared “Wowed Out,”which is the title track and latest single from his upcoming new solo album. A minimalist but strangely enthralling incantation of surrender to the sublime, “Wowed Out” sets its existential musing against a gorgeously transportive sonic backdrop by steadily sinking into the subconscious through its shapeshifting texture and ethereal atmosphere. An official music video with concept, analog videographic illusions and editing by W.G. Rickel premieres today on YouTube.

“Lately I’ve been really into music like Alice Coltrane’s spiritual recordings,” says James, “where it’s just her and organ praying together, and there’s no major event. I wanted these songs to feel like a journey that takes you somewhere rewarding, without always trying for some big dramatic payoff like a massive chorus or a huge guitar solo.

Wowed Out was first heralded last month by the first single, “Come Again,” a particularly potent moment on the LP that first surfaced from a cue James composed for a scene set in a teddy bear factory but then evolved into what Rolling Stone praised as “a marching, characteristically psychedelic meditation on finding beauty in a chaotic world.” An official music video, conceived and edited with analog videographic illusions by Louisville-based multimedia artist, musician, and conceptual engineer W.G. Rickel, is now streaming on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna